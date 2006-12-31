Retail Explosives Awareness Prevention and Reporting Program

Share & Bookmark, Press Enter to show all options, press Tab go to next option

In the United States, nearly 250,000 businesses sell or distribute commercial items that can be used in the manufacturing of homemade explosives or improvised explosive devices. The Union County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with federal experts with the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and the Union County Chamber, invites local retail employees to receive training for awareness, education and reporting of suspicious behaviors and activities that could prevent a potential catastrophic incident. The program is designed for retail and corporate employees involved in online or Point-Of-Sale (POS) customer service, sales, security, loss prevention, or any other type of retail outreach.

Topics that will be covered:

A general introduction to Improvised Explosive Devices

Basic examples of bomb-making materials that are commonly sold in retail stores

Basic categories of explosive precursor chemicals and examples of products sold in retail stores

Provide examples of explosive powders and exploding target materials commonly sold in retail stores

Discuss suspicious combinations of items

Cover general types of bomb-making materials and explosive precursor chemicals sold by store groupings

Discussion of suspicious behavior related to the lawful and unlawful acquisition of bomb-making materials and explosive precursor chemicals

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Union County Sheriff’s Office Eddie Cathey Community Room: 3370 Presson Road Monroe, NC 28112

If you have any questions about the program, please email us.